Frankfurt airport cancels about 100 flights due to storm Sabine

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Around 100 flights to and from Frankfurt airport, Germany’s largest hub, have been canceled so far on Sunday due to storm Sabine, a spokeswoman for airport operator Fraport said.

The number represents around 8% of the roughly 1,200 departures and arrivals planned in Frankfurt for the day, the spokeswoman said, adding cancellations would increase in the late afternoon when gale-force winds are expected to arrive in the city.