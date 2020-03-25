German airport firm Fraport to carry 2019 profits into revenue reserves

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airport operator Fraport (FRAG.DE) said on Wednesday it would propose to the annual general meeting to carry forward net profits from the 2019 financial year into revenue reserves as it struggles to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

Fraport also said it could make no statement regarding a dividend for 2020 at present time, after lockdowns and travel restrictions have hammered its business.

Fraport had already said passenger numbers at its key Frankfurt airport dropped by around 30% in the first week of March due to the epidemic and it expects both operating and net profits to decline noticeably this year.