Business News
July 9, 2019 / 4:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Freedom Debt Relief reaches $25 million settlement with U.S. regulator

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Freedom Debt Relief LLC, the largest U.S. debt settlement services provider, agreed to pay $25 million in fines and restitution to settle allegations it imposed a variety of improper charges on consumers, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday.

The CFPB said the payout includes a $5 million civil fine and $20 million of restitution. It also said Freedom Debt Relief entered a related consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
