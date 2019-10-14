Freenet still rejects Sunrise deal despite Liberty Global offer

ZURICH (Reuters) - Freenet (FNTGn.DE) still opposes Sunrise’s (SRCG.S) 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.32 billion) deal to buy Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) Swiss business, despite a new offer from the American seller to take part in the acquisition.

Liberty Global, set up by U.S. cable pioneer John Malone, said on Monday it has offered to buy up to 500 million Swiss francs in newly created Sunrise shares to help finance the purchase.

But Freenet, which holds nearly a quarter of the stock in Sunrise, said it still opposed the deal which it said is too expensive.

Investors are due to vote on Oct. 23 on a 2.8 billion franc capital hike to help fund the purchase.

“The participation of Liberty Global changes nothing in our opinion or that of the majority of shareholders about the deal,” Freenet said.

“We still think that it is not a good deal,” it said. “Liberty Global has merely said it will participate at rock bottom prices with the money they will receive from a too expensive sale.”