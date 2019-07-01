Freeport-McMoran expects to post second-quarter loss, cuts gold sales outlook

(Reuters) - U.S. miner Freeport-McMoran Inc said on Monday it expects a second quarter loss, hit by lower gold production, weaker copper prices and higher costs.

The company also cut its gold sales outlook for the quarter to about 190,000 ounces from 265,000 ounces.

Freeport has undertaken a project to expand Indonesia’s massive Grasberg copper and gold mines, it partly owns, from an open pit to an underground operation, a complex process that is necessary to help fix an erosion in production at the mines.

The project will, however, take time to show results. Meanwhile, in the second quarter, the company expects a loss of 5 cents per share and an adjusted EBITDA of about $430 million. Same quarter last year, Freeport earned a profit of 59 cents per share.

The world’s largest publicly traded copper miner said it expected lower copper prices in the second quarter and reduced revenue for those three months by about $85 million.

Freeport also expects net cash cost to be about 15% higher than its previous estimates of $1.67 per pound of copper.

Shares of the company were down 1.2% in premarket trading.