Freeport-McMoRan quarterly loss wider than expected

(Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc posted an adjusted quarterly loss on Thursday that was wider than analysts had expected, as the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer slashed costs to stem the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Shares fell less than 1% to $13.57 in morning trading.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $53 million, or 3 cent per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $72 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Freeport lost 3 cents per share, compared with analysts’ estimates for a loss of 2 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The miner’s quarterly copper production fell 1.2% to 767 million pounds, while its gold output rose 19% to 191,000 ounces.

The average price that Freeport received for its copper fell 7% in the quarter, event though copper prices traded 22% higher in the same period.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company unveiled earlier this year a $1.3-billion cost-cutting plan, which involves employee layoffs and delays to expansion projects.

Its total costs and expenses in the second quarter dropped 22% to $2.7 billion.

Freeport has been ramping up production at its Grasberg copper and gold mine in Indonesia, which is expanding underground. The ramp-up of underground production at Grasberg continues to advance on schedule, the company said.