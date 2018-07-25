Freeport profit jumps as production, prices climb

TORONTO (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N), the world’s biggest publicly listed copper miner, reported a big increase in earnings on Wednesday as production and prices soared above last year, when a strike at its giant Indonesian Grasberg mine hurt results.

Phoenix-based Freeport said adjusted profit rose to $853 million, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $241 million, or 17 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue increased to $5.2 billion from $3.7 billion.

That was well ahead of analysts’ average expectations that Freeport would earn 52 cents per share on revenue of $4.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said that despite a recent decline in copper prices, reflecting global trade issues, Freeport has a positive outlook on prices because of supply constraints.

The company has not seen a decline in demand but is prepared to adjust plans should market conditions change, he added.

Earlier this month, Freeport said it would sell a majority stake in Grasberg, the world’s second-biggest copper mine, to the Indonesian government via a series of complex deals including Rio Tinto (RIO.L) (RIO.AX) worth $3.9 billion.

Freeport increased its copper cash forecast for the year to $1.04 a pound, from $1.01 a pound in April. The second-quarter cost averaged 96 cents a pound, while the average realized price rose to $3.08 per pound of copper from $2.65 in the same period last year.

The company said gold sales increased to 676,000 ounces, from 432,000 ounces in the year-prior quarter, and average prices nudged higher to $1,274 per ounce from $1,243.

Freeport maintained its 2018 sales forecast for 3.8 billion pounds of copper, 2.4 million ounces of gold and 95 million pounds of molybdenum.