Freeport profit misses on lower-than-expected copper sales
April 24, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Freeport profit misses on lower-than-expected copper sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N), the world’s biggest listed copper miner, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as copper sales missed the company’s forecast.

The miner, which is in negotiations with the Indonesian government to divest a majority stake in Grasberg mine, sold 993 million pounds of copper and 610,000 ounces of gold in the first quarter.

Freeport in January had forecast selling 1 billion pounds of copper and 675,000 ounces of gold.

Average realized price of copper rose 16.5 percent to $3.11 per pound, Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport said.

Profit attributable to common stock rose to $692 million, or 47 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $228 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.87 billion from $3.34 billion.

Excluding one-time charges, the profit was 46 cents per share, while analysts on average had expected 56 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Sriraj Kalluvila

