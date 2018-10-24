Freeport third-quarter profit beats on higher copper, gold sales

(Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world’s biggest publicly listed copper miner, beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by higher copper and gold sales even as prices fell.

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles used for transporting workers to the Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport McMoRan Inc are seen at the Gorong-Gorong terminal in Timika, Mimika, Papua province, Indonesia on November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Yamin/File Photo

The earnings beat comes as uncertainty about the economic impact of a U.S.-China trade war has pushed copper prices down 11 percent since early May. Gold prices were also down nearly 6 percent this year.

Freeport’s quarterly copper sales rose to 1.04 billion pounds from 932 million pounds, while gold sales more than doubled to 837,000 ounces.

The rise in sales was mainly driven by a jump in production as Freeport mines the final phase of its open pit Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which holds high copper and gold grades, before moving to underground mining next year.

Freeport expects Grasberg production to be significantly lower in 2019 and 2020, and that output would improve by 2021 following a ramp-up period.

The company had agreed during the third quarter to sell a majority stake in Grasberg, the world’s second-biggest copper mine, to the Indonesian government for about $3.85 billion.

Freeport said average realized prices for gold during the reported quarter fell to $1,191 per ounce from $1,290, while average realized prices for copper fell nearly 5 percent to $2.80 per pound.

On an adjusted basis, the company’s net income rose to $514 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $492 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 33 cents per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Revenue increased 13 percent to $4.91 billion, beating estimates of $4.56 billion.

The company’s shares were up 1.6 percent at $11.80 in morning trading.