(Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world’s biggest publicly listed copper miner, reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday that nearly doubled, boosted by higher copper production.

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles used for transporting workers to the Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport McMoRan Inc are seen at the Gorong-Gorong terminal in Timika, Mimika, Papua province, Indonesia on November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Yamin/File Photo

On an adjusted basis, the company’s net income rose to $514 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $492 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. [

Revenue increased to $4.91 billion from $4.31 billion.