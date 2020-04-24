Freeport-McMoRan ramps up cost-cut measures on virus hit, shares rise

(Reuters) - Miner Freeport McMoRan said on Friday it would cut annual spending and start furlouging employees as copper prices plunge due to weak demand and companies, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, scale back operations.

Freeport, whose shares climbed over 3% in premarket trading, announced a $1.3 billion cut to its 2020 estimated operating costs.

The company, which had launched an internal review last month to cut costs, said it would reduce its capital expenditure by $800 million from an estimated $2.8 billion. It is also temporarily reducing some employee benefits and cutting third-party services.

The miner had suspended quarterly dividend for May as concerns in the sector rose over falling demand, and supply chain issues due to government-forced mining closures that have hit production.

The steps are “necessary to protect long-term asset values in the current weak and uncertain economic environment,” Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson said.

The hit from coronavirus only made things worse for the miner already affected by lower copper prices due to a long-drawn trade spat between the United States and China, with prices for the red metal falling 17% this year.

Freeport has curtailed operations at its Cerro Verde mine in the South American nation of Peru, which produced 1 billion pounds of copper last year, and suspended operations at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico.

The company posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the quarter as gold prices cushioned some of the impact from lower production and prices for copper.

Realized gold prices jumped 24.4% in the quarter, with spot gold climbing more than 10% this year, as the coronavirus crisis rocked global markets and investors raced towards perceived safe-haven assets.

Freeport reported a more than 6% fall in output of the red metal, hit by a move to underground mining at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

The company’s net loss stood at $491 million, or 34 cents per share, for the first quarter ending March 31, compared to a profit of $31 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Freeport posted a loss of 17 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 18 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.