French Connection says could run out of cash within months

(Reuters) - British retailer French Connection (FCCN.L) warned on Tuesday it could run short on cash to operate its business in the coming months without additional access to capital, saying it was in talks with several potential partners over new funding.
The retailer, once known for its provocative FCUK brand of clothing and accessories, said it does not expect to return to normal levels of trade for some time as its stores have bee forced shut.
