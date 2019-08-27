Fresenius Medical Care appoints Takeda executive Helen Giza as CFO

BERLIN (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) has hired Helen Giza from Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T) as its new finance chief, replacing Mike Brosnan.

Brosnan, who has served as chief financial officer since 2010, announced his retirement earlier this year.

Giza has been Takeda’s chief integration and divestiture management officer since 2018 after serving as finance chief of the company’s U.S. business unit from 2008.

“Along with her international financial expertise, Helen brings great experience in the area of acquisitions and successful integration within the healthcare sector,” Chief Executive Rice Powell said in a statement.