Germany's Fresenius Medical Care confirms data leak in Serbia after hacker attack

FILE PHOTO: Samples of products of Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care are on display during the company's annual news conference at their head quarters in Bad Homburg Germany, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - German dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) (FMEG.DE) confirmed on Thursday that patient data from some of its dialysis centres in Serbia leaked after a recent hacker attack.

The leak might be associated with a recent incident where hackers stole data from its parent company, the German healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE), FMC said.

The investigation was ongoing but FMC’s operations in Serbia continued, the company said, adding it had filed a complaint against the unknown attackers with Germany’s public prosecutor.