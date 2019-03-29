Business News
March 29, 2019 / 5:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fresenius Medical Care says U.S. settlement will not affect 2019, 2020 results

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care AG said that a $231.7 million U.S. settlement reached on Friday to resolve bribery allegations would have no impact on its 2019 and 2020 results because it had already made a financial provision last year.

“Given these accruals already made, the resolutions will have no effect on the company’s 2019 and 2020 outlook,” the Germany-based dialysis clinic operator said after the U.S. Justice Department announced the settlement.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
