Fresenius Medical Care reports first-quarter beat, cites strong underlying business

(Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) beat first-quarter net income expectations on Wednesday, saying its strong underlying business offset costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

First-quarter net income of the world’s largest provider of dialysis treatments came in at 283 million euros ($306.72 million), above analysts’ average forecast of 262.7 million euros according to a Refinitiv poll.

The company reported first-quarter revenue at 4.5 billion euros, an increase of 9% compared to the same period last year.