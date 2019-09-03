Business News
September 3, 2019 / 10:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fresenius' Helios division acquires two hospitals in Colombia

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE) said on Tuesday its hospitals division Helios had acquired two hospitals in Colombia for 50 million euros ($55.72 million) as the group strengthens its presence outside of Europe.

The two hospitals - Clinica Las Vegas and Clinica del Prado - are in the city of Medellin and have a total of about 300 beds between them, Fresenius said.

Fresenius said it expected both transactions to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin

