Fresenius' Helios division acquires two hospitals in Colombia

BERLIN (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE) said on Tuesday its hospitals division Helios had acquired two hospitals in Colombia for 50 million euros ($55.72 million) as the group strengthens its presence outside of Europe.

The two hospitals - Clinica Las Vegas and Clinica del Prado - are in the city of Medellin and have a total of about 300 beds between them, Fresenius said.

Fresenius said it expected both transactions to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.