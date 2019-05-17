Fresenius CEO: Don't see us making any large acquisitions this year

FILE PHOTO: Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius, addresses the media during the company's annual news conference at the Fresenius head quarters in Bad Homburg Germany, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius probably will not make any large acquisitions this year, the group’s chief executive officer said on Friday, adding that this was more likely from next year.

“I am certain there will be more large takeovers ... But when, exactly? I cannot say yet. Probably not this year; more likely from 2020,” Stephan Sturm told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting.