Fresenius may not be ideal owner for some business activities: CEO

Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius, addresses the media during the company's annual news conference at the Fresenius head quarters in Bad Homburg Germany, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius is happy with its current portfolio but may consider selling some non-core business activities within its units, its chief executive told an association of business journalists on Wednesday evening.

Stephan Sturm said he saw no reason to sell any of the healthcare group’s four business units. However, he said “there may also be activities within these business areas where we believe we are not the optimal owners.”

Fresenius makes generic infusion drugs, operates hospitals in Germany and Spain, owns some 30 percent of dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care and manages projects for healthcare facilities worldwide.

On Fresenius’ Feb. 20 earnings call, Sturm said management had decided to evaluate strategic options for its transfusion and cell technology business, which caters to blood banks and to plasma collectors and is a standalone business within its Kabi unit.

“We are convinced that it is better off with a dedicated organization with clear responsibilities and an even stronger focus on the specific transfusion customers,” Sturm told analysts.