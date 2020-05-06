Fresenius reports first-quarter net income beat after demand for COVID-19 drugs jumps

(Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE) beat first-quarter net income expectations on Wednesday, citing a spike in demand for drugs and devices for COVID-19 patients in Europe and the United States and German legislation to ease the financial burden on hospitals.

FILE PHOTO: A Fresenius SE logo is pictured in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt, Germany February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The coronavirus pandemic has been a mixed blessing for healthcare companies worldwide as governmental subsidies and increased demand for selected products and services coincided with extra expenses including the purchase of protective gear for staff and patients.

On April 7, Fresenius’ infusion drug making unit Kabi said it was taking measures to meet pandemic-related increased demand by making all its compatible manufacturing facilities focus on producing drugs used in treating COVID-19 patients.

Fresenius’ first-quarter net income came in at 465 million euros ($503.97 million), above analysts’ average forecast of 421.8 million euros, according to a Refinitiv poll.

The group added its hospital-operating unit Helios also managed to offset pandemic-related costs as the German government is compensating hospitals for procedures they cancel to focus on COVID-19 patients.

“It is, however, too early to say with any certainty what impact COVID-19 will have on the company’s full business year,” Chief Executive Stephan Sturm said.

The group said it would revisit its 2020 guidance when publishing its second quarter results, when it could more reliably assess the impact of the pandemic.

Excluding that impact, Fresenius maintained its earlier 2020 outlook for net income growth of between 1% and 5% from a sales growth between 4% and 7% in constant currency terms.

Fresenius’ separately-listed dialysis unit, Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) also reported better-than-expected first-quarter net income, saying its strong underlying business offset costs related to COVID-19.

“In a global pandemic that is redefining priorities in other areas of the healthcare system, dialysis remains essential for millions of patients worldwide,” FMC Chief Executive Rice Powell said.