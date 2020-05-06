Fresenius reports first-quarter net income beat on COVID-19 demand

(Reuters) - Healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE) beat first-quarter net income expectations on Wednesday, citing a U.S. and European spike in demand for drugs and devices for COVID-19 patients and government help with costs incurred by health providers.

FILE PHOTO: A Fresenius SE logo is pictured in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt, Germany February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Healthcare companies worldwide have benefited from governmental subsidies and increased demand for selected products and services as a result of the coronavirus crisis, but they have also faced new costs, including protective gear for staff.

Fresenius’ first-quarter net income was 465 million euros ($503.97 million), above analysts’ average forecast of 421.8 million euros, a Refinitiv poll found.

Its Chief Executive Stephan Sturm was cautious about the full-year impact.

“It is, however, too early to say with any certainty what impact COVID-19 will have on the company’s full business year,” he said in a statement.

On April 7, Fresenius’ infusion drug unit Kabi said it was trying to meet demand by focusing on producing drugs, such as sedatives and painkillers, used in treating patients with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The group said its hospital-operating unit Helios managed to offset pandemic-related costs as the German government is compensating hospitals for procedures they cancel to focus on COVID-19 patients. It pays 560 euros for every missed treatment day compared to 2019.

Fresenius said it would revisit its 2020 guidance when publishing results for the second quarter, when it expects to see greater COVID-19 impact than in the first.

Excluding that impact, Fresenius maintained its 2020 outlook for net income growth between 1% and 5% from sales growth between 4% and 7% in constant currency terms.

Fresenius’ separately-listed dialysis unit, Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) (FMEG.DE), also reported better-than-expected first-quarter net income, saying the continued need for dialysis among patients offset pandemic-related costs of just under 30 million euros.

FMC’s earnings were also spurred by a switch to generic dialysis drugs, high demand for its Novalung respirator alternative and the fact that dialysis patients with COVID-19 are more likely to need acute blood purification, the company’s spokesman said.

The dialysis specialist will also receive U.S. state aid, but the amount will depend on the duration and impact of the pandemic and what measures the company will have to implement, the spokesman said.

Both companies were among the biggest risers on Germany's blue chip index .GDAXI with Fresenius up 3.1% and its dialysis unit up 2.6% at 0900 GMT.