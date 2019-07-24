Brazil's Marfrig potential bidder for Paraguayan beef-packer: report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Listed Brazilian meat producer Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA) is a potential bidder for Paraguay’s Frigorífico Concepción SA, according to a report in newspaper Valor Econômico.

The price tag is $230 million, Valor wrote without naming any sources.

Representatives of Frigorífico Concepción did not immediately respond to a comment request. Marfrig, which recently broke off talks to merge with Brazil’s BRF SA (BRFS3.SA), declined to comment.

The other potential bidder is Brazil’s privately-owned JBJ Investimentos, Valor wrote. That firm did not immediately return a request for comment.