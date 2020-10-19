Front Yard Residential Corp to be taken private for about $767 million

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Ares Management Corp ARES.N and investment management firm Pretium on Monday agreed to buy U.S. rental homes owner Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N for about $767 million.

Front Yard stockholders will get $13.50 per share in cash, a premium of about 35.5% to its closing price on Friday, the company said.

The deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, is valued at about $2.4 billion including debt, Front Yard said.

Front Yard had a rental portfolio of 14,512 homes, as of June 30. The equity value of the deal is based on 56.8 million diluted shares outstanding as of June 30.