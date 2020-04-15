Technology News
April 15, 2020 / 3:11 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Frontier Communications files for bankruptcy protection

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp said on Tuesday it would file for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the high-speed internet company restructures finances to cut down its debt load by more than $10 billion.

The company said it has received $460 million in debtor-in-possession financing and that it would continue with the sale of its operations and assets in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana to Northwest Fiber.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below