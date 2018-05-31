Frontline expects scrapping, OPEC output to boost oil tanker demand

OSLO (Reuters) - Increased scrapping of older oil tankers and the potential for higher output of OPEC crude will likely boost vessel demand in the time ahead, and thus rates, Oslo-listed shipper Frontline said on Thursday.

The company reported a forecast-beating first-quarter operating profit of $2.8 million, while analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a loss of $13.3 million.

Tanker rates are still at a very low levels however, and 78 percent of Frontline’s very large crude carriers (VLCCs) are covered at $11,600 for the second quarter compared with $14,900 in first quarter and a cash break-even level of 22,700 for 2018.

“While there are encouraging signs that seaborne crude volumes may soon increase as a result of changes by OPEC and a slowing trend of inventory draws, the market is not yet factoring in upside potential,” Frontline CEO Robert Hvide Macleod said in a statement.

OPEC and Russia last week discussed a potential increase in output by 1 million barrels per day due to rising oil prices.

The current pace of scrapping of old tankers could outpace the supply of new vessels and thus lead to a decline in the number of VLCCs globally in 2018, Frontline said.

While the timing of a rebalancing of the market remains uncertain, Frontline’s shares still rose 7.7 percent to a six-month high, outperforming a 1.1 percent rise in the Norwegian benchmark stock index.