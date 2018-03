TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian securities regulator halted trading in shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd on Tuesday after the stock dived 12.4 percent by late afternoon.

FILE PHOTO - First Quantum Minerals Chairman, CEO and Director Philip Pascall looks on during their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada did not give a reason for the trading halt, but the regulator imposes suspensions to a ensure fair and orderly market.

First Quantum did not offer an immediate comment when reached by Reuters.