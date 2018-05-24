FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Impax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An administrative law judge at the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday dismissed the agency’s antitrust complaint against generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc.

The agency had alleged that in June 2010 Impax illegally agreed to refrain from marketing for three years a generic version of an extended-release opioid manufactured by Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP.O), and received more than $112 million in exchange from Endo.

    But the in-house judge said there was not sufficient proof that the companies violated antitrust laws and that Impax could have manufactured a generic of the painkiller before 2013.

    Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Berkrot

