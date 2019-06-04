FTI Consulting hires Colleen Hsia to advise clients on public affairs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global consulting company FTI Consulting Inc has hired financial services executive Colleen Hsia to advise clients on corporate reputation and public affairs among other matters, the company said on Tuesday.

Hsia joined FTI as a senior managing director and Americas head of financial services in the strategic communications division on Monday. She reports to Brian Kennedy, a senior managing director who serves as head of the Americas for the strategic communications division.

Advising companies on how to protect reputations has become big business at a time when ever more corporations are facing crises ranging from product recalls to cyber hacks that often prompt chief executives to rank reputation risk among their biggest priorities, analysts have said.

Hsia previously worked at Jane Street, a trading firm founded in 2000, where she was global head of marketing.

Before that she worked at asset management firm BlackRock where she was head of investment content and before that she was head of business development at hedge fund of funds firm Magnitude Capital.