China chipmaker Fujian Jinhua pleads not guilty to U.S. trade secrets theft charges

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd said on Thursday it had pleaded not guilty to U.S. government charges alleging that it stole trade secrets.

The company said in a statement posted on its official microblog account that it also would work towards getting itself removed from the U.S. export control entity list.

The U.S. Justice Department in November unveiled an indictment against state-controlled Fujian Jinhua and Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corp (2303.TW), saying they conspired to steal trade secrets from U.S. semiconductor company Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) relating to its research and development of memory storage devices.