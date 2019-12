FILE PHOTO: A man is silhouetted in front of Fujifilm Holdings' logo ahead of its news conference in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) said on Tuesday it is considering buying Hitachi Ltd’s (6501.T) diagnostic imaging business.

Fujifilm is considering the acquisition of the Hitachi unit, a spokeswoman said, after the Nikkei business reported that the company would buy the business for 170 billion yen ($1.56 billion).