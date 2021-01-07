Fujifilm says will invest $2 billion in new large-scale cell culture production site in U.S

FILE PHOTO: Fujifilm's company logo (top) is seen at its exhibition hall nearby the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it will invest $2 billion to establish new large-scale cell culture production site in the United States.

The new plant will help accelerate growth of the Japanese company’s biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing business (CDMO), Fujifilm said in a release. The new site will be built near an existing Fujifilm site with production expected to start in the spring of 2025.