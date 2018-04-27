Japan's Fujifilm says has reopened merger talks with Xerox

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) and Xerox Corp (XRX.N) have reopened talks about their $6.1-billion merger agreement, a Fujifilm spokeswoman said, confirming what sources in the United States had told Reuters on Thursday.

A man is silhouetted in front of Fujifilm Holdings' logo ahead of its news conference in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“It is true that we have received a request for a renegotiation from Xerox,” the camera and photocopier firm said in a statement. On Friday, the spokeswoman said this meant the firms had reopened talks on deal terms and conditions.

Xerox Chairman Robert Keegan told a New York state court the two had reopened talks, sources had told Reuters.