FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Technology News
January 25, 2018 / 11:30 PM / in an hour

Fujitsu says in talks to sell mobile phone business to Polaris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T) said on Friday it was in talks to sell its mobile phone business to private equity firm Polaris Capital, a deal that the Nikkei newspaper reported could be worth around up to 50 billion yen ($455 million).

    The Nikkei reported that an official agreement was expected to be inked by the end of the month.

    The Japanese company said in a statement the report was not based on something it had announced and that no decision had been made.

    Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.