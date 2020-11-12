Japan's Fujitsu, Mizuho, PeptiDream to form joint venture to develop COVID-19 treatments

Slideshow ( 2 images )

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd, Mizuho Financial Group Inc, and drugmaker PeptiDream Inc said on Thursday they are forming a joint venture to develop treatments for COVID-19.

The new company, to be called PeptiAID Inc, will research and develop peptide therapeutics for the current SARS-CoV-2 virus and potential future coronavirus outbreaks, the companies said in a release.

The joint venture also includes Takenaka Corp and Kishida Chemical Co.