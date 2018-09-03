FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Funding Circle announces intention to float on LSE main market

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Funding Circle, a British peer-to-peer lending marketplace, on Monday announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange’s main market.

Heartland A/S, the private holding company of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, will participate as a cornerstone investor in any listing.

The company, which is a major investor in ASOS (ASOS.L) and Zalando (ZALG.DE), will buy 10 percent of the issues ordinary share capital up to a maximum of 1.65 billion pounds ($2.1 billion), Funding Circle said in a statement.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
