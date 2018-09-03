Funding Circle announces intention to float on LSE main market

LONDON (Reuters) - Funding Circle, a British peer-to-peer lending marketplace, on Monday announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange’s main market.

Heartland A/S, the private holding company of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, will participate as a cornerstone investor in any listing.

The company, which is a major investor in ASOS (ASOS.L) and Zalando (ZALG.DE), will buy 10 percent of the issues ordinary share capital up to a maximum of 1.65 billion pounds ($2.1 billion), Funding Circle said in a statement.