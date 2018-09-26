FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 26, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Funding Circle cuts pricing range for London listing: source

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle (IPO-FNIG.L) on Wednesday cut the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) to 440-460 pence per share, from an initial guidance of between 420-530 pence, a bookrunner on the deal said.

The listing in October is expected to value Funding Circle at around 1.5 billion pounds ($1.98 billion).

The first of Britain’s new breed of peer-to-peer financial technology firms to seek a public float, the company backed by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen and launched in 2010, hopes to raise around 300 million pounds from the listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Books are expected to close on September 27.

Reporting by Clara Denina, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.