July 3, 2017 / 10:02 AM / a month ago

Investors push companies for greater workforce disclosures

2 Min Read

Workers are seen in office windows in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain, November 3, 2015.Kevin Coombs/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of 79 global investors managing a combined $7.9 trillion have joined forces to encourage companies to provide more information about how they manage their global workforces to help identify best-performing businesses.

The group, which includes Schroders (SDR.L), Amundi (AMUN.PA) and Legal & General (LGEN.L), has requested information from 50 of the biggest British companies, plus 25 other large global businesses.

"As a large and long-term investor, information on a company’s culture and employee engagement is important to understand the sustainability of business practices and long-term prospects," said Jeannette Andrews, corporate governance manager at Legal & General Investment Management.

Among other investors to join the initiative, led by campaign group ShareAction, are HSBC Asset Management (HSBA.L), AXA Investment Management (AXAF.PA), Nordea (NDA.ST), Natixis (CNAT.PA) and pension schemes including APG and AustralianSuper.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Goodman

