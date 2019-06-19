DoubleLine's Gundlach: Fed doing 'what the bond market says - with a lag'

FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital LP, presents during the 2019 Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of Doubleline Capital, said on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve is doing “what the bond market says - with a lag.”

“The bond market definitely helped to encourage the ‘Fed pivot’” said Gundlach, who oversees more than $130 billion in assets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it could cut interest rates by as much as half a percentage point over the remainder of this year, as it responded to increased economic uncertainty and a drop in expected inflation.