DoubleLine's Gundlach: Fed doing 'what the bond market says - with a lag'

(Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of Doubleline Capital, said on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve is doing “what the bond market says - with a lag.”
“The bond market definitely helped to encourage the ‘Fed pivot’” said Gundlach, who oversees more than $130 billion in assets.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it could cut interest rates by as much as half a percentage point over the remainder of this year, as it responded to increased economic uncertainty and a drop in expected inflation.
