FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of Doubleline Capital, said on Tuesday that the high-yield “junk” bond market, which has been a leading indicator of recessions, is flashing “yellow now.”

Gundlach, who oversees more than $121 billion of assets under management, said on an investor webcast that the signal “may be...a false positive,” but “this is something we’re going to have to watch very carefully.”