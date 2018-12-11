DoubleLine's Gundlach says S&P 500 likely to go below its February 2018 lows

FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said Tuesday on an investor webcast that the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index is likely to go below its February 2018 lows.

Gundlach said global economic growth is slowing and weighing on corporate profitability, which will pressure U.S. stocks. But another dynamic that has been adding to the sell-off in equities is the unwind of the Federal Reserve’s massive balance sheet, he said.

Gundlach, who oversees more than $123 billion in assets, said there has been a high correlation between central bank balance sheets and the global equity markets.

Now that some of the Federal Reserve rate increases over the last three years has coincided with the Fed’s campaign to start shrinking its balance sheet — which quintupled in size after the crisis — the equity markets have moved in sympathy to the downside.

“The breadth of the decline in the global equity market is pretty powerful,” he said. Gundlach calculates $600 billion of Fed unwind is equivalent to three interest rates hikes.

The intraday low for the year in the S&P .SPX was on Feb. 9, when it bottomed at 2532.69 and closed that day at 2619.55, which was not the low close for the year. The low close for the year was on April 2 at 2581.88.