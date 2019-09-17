DoubleLine's Gundlach says U.S. Fed will embark on 'QE lite' 'pretty soon'

FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital LP, presents during the 2019 Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that the repo market squeeze makes it more likely that the Federal Reserve will resume expansion of its balance sheet “pretty soon.”

Gundlach told Reuters that the Federal Reserve will embark on “QE lite,” or quantitative easing, an unconventional monetary policy in which a central bank purchases government securities or other securities from the market in order to increase the money supply and encourage lending and investment.