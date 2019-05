FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Executive Officer, DoubleLine Capital LP., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on CNBC on Tuesday that he sees a better than 50 percent chance that new tariffs will happen.

Asked if U.S. stocks are still in a bear market: “Of course we are,” Gundlach said. The U.S. stock market “has gone nowhere in 15 months.”