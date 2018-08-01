FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hensler named president, COO of Epoch Investment Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Epoch Investment Partners, the $42.2-billion-under-assets investment arm of TD Bank, said on Wednesday Philipp Hensler joined the firm as president and chief operating officer.

Timothy Taussig, who co-founded the firm in 2004, stepped down and will retire at the end of the year. Hensler, who previously served as president and CEO of Vontobel Asset Management and head of distribution for Oppenheimer Funds, brings a wealth of experience to Epoch, a global asset management firm that provides U.S., non-U.S. and global equity strategies for institutional and intermediary clients.

In a letter to investors William Priest, co-founder, chief executive and co-chief investment officer of Epoch hailed Taussig as a “great leader and business builder.”

Epoch manages institutional money for the likes of CalPERS, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and ArcelorMittal USA; and it sub-advises funds for John Hancock Funds, New York Life-MainStay Funds and TD Bank Group.

Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
