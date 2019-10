FILE PHOTO: Kenneth Fisher, the founder, chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Fisher Investments, speaks at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Fidelity Investments spokesman said on Monday it has dropped Fisher Investments as a money manager over allegedly sexist comments the firm’s leader Kenneth Fisher made at a conference last week.

Fisher had managed $500 million in the $8 billion Fidelity Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund, (FNAPX.O) a mandate the Boston firm said last week was under review.