Fidelity fixes website glitch after 'technical difficulties'

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday that problems with its website had been resolved after it was hit with “intermittent technical difficulties” as clients nervously watched a stock market rout reverberating around the globe.

Fidelity spokesman Michael Aalto confirmed by email that the firm’s website problems earlier in the day had been fixed. He did not respond to requests to elaborate on the issues.

Internet problems at the company happened in the aftermath of Monday’s steep sell-off that brought the biggest one-day declines for the S&P 500 and the Dow since August 2011 and a near 1,600 point intraday loss for the Dow. Before fixing the problems, Fidelity said clients still had access to Fidelity.com and they could log on to their accounts.

Boston-based Fidelity, known for its stable of mutual funds, operates a large online brokerage with nearly 25 million customer accounts.