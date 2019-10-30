Fidelity Contrafund cuts value of WeWork stake by 35%

FILE PHOTO: A WeWork logo is seen outside its offices in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch/File Photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments cut the value of Contrafund’s stake in WeWork Companies Inc by 35% in September amid turmoil surrounding the office-sharing startu-p’s failed initial public offering (IPO).

Fidelity disclosed on Wednesday that Contrafund (FCNTX.O) held $193.1 million in Series E WeWork shares at the end of September, down from $295.1 million the previous month. The valuation cut assumes no shares were bought, sold or transferred between the two periods.

Fidelity declined to comment.