The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc became the latest large investor to drop Fisher Investments after allegedly sexist remarks by firm founder Ken Fisher, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The filing states Fisher’s asset management unit will no longer be a subadviser to the Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund, effective on or around Oct. 31.