Guggenheim's Minerd says U.S. bull market in bonds 'soundly in place'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bull market in bonds is “still soundly in place” despite the 10-year yield’s recent rise above 2.4 percent this week, Scott Minerd, global chief investment at Guggenheim Partners, said Wednesday.

The 10-year Treasury yield closed above 2.4 percent for the first time in five months “from a combination of seasonal pressures which are driving rates higher and the rest increasing confidence that a tax deal is imminent,” Minerd said.

“There is still lots of uncertainty around the tax deal both in its substance and the likelihood it will pass this year.”