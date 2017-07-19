U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $896.30 million to $2.599 trillion in the week ended July 18, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $1.10 billion to $2.469 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $200.50 million to $129.98 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged at 0.63 percent and the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds slipped to 0.36 percent from 0.39 percent the week before.