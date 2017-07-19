FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
July 19, 2017 / 6:41 PM / a month ago

U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $896.30 million to $2.599 trillion in the week ended July 18, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $1.10 billion to $2.469 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $200.50 million to $129.98 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged at 0.63 percent and the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds slipped to 0.36 percent from 0.39 percent the week before.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.