U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week-iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $5.36 billion to $2.807 trillion in the week ended March 13, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $4.76 billion to $2.672 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $600.60 million to $135.39 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds increased to 1.09 percent from 1.06 percent the week before, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds increased to 0.67 percent from 0.64 percent last week.